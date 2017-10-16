You Laugh, You Lose: The Jalapeno Face!

You asked, we think you’re right: here are all the jokes for this week’s “You Laugh, You Lose.”

Wanna hear a joke about construction? Nah, I’m still working on it. [This joke eliminated Lauren even though she was the one who told it!]

Where does a catcher sit down for dinner? Behind the plate.

What is a chicken’s favorite subject in school? Eggonomics.

Why do strings never win? They can only tie.

What is a mouse’s least favorite weather? When it rains cats and dogs.

Why are calendars so popular? They have a lot of dates.

What did one volcano say to the other? I lava you!

I stayed up all night wondering what happened to the sun. Then it Dawned on me.

Why didn’t the vampire attack Taylor Swift? She had bad blood.

You know what the loudest pet you can get is? A trumpet.

What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire? Frostbite.

Can February March? No, but April May!

What does an angry pepper do? It gets jalapeño your face. [Sarah eliminated herself by laughing at her own joke!]

Geoff wins!