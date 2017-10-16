You Love Them, Your Significant Other Hates Them

Hey, everyone! It’s Geoff Sheen and we talked about this problem I’m having with my wife this morning on The Morning Mix.

I bought some AWESOME shoes (all by myself!) last week. Everyone at work loves them. They are super cool. Okay, I don’t know. But at least people at work said they were cool. Anyway, when I brought them home to show my wife, she HATED them! She insisted I return them immediately. Obviously, I didn’t.

Do you have anything that your spouse or significant other hates? Not just clothes or shoes. We all have at least one, right?