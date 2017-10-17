A Guy Is Charged For Singing “Jingle Bells” In The Streets Through A Bullhorn

Filed Under: christmas too early, man gets drunk and sings jingle bells through a bullhorn, The Morning MIX
YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images

It’s still too early in the year for Christmas music, although that probably won’t stop other radio stations from doing it. Should the line be AT LEAST after Halloween? Maybe Thanksgiving? According to KCRG, this guy is pushing it!

Aaron Holz, a 41-year-old guy from Iowa City, Iowa,  got drunk and, apparently, the Christmas spirit hit him. So he went out into the street by his apartment and started singing “Jingle Bells.” And to make sure everyone heard him, he used a bullhorn to really project it. Some of his neighbors called the cops, and he was charged with disorderly conduct.

He could have at least done “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!”

Listen Live