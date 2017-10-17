A Stranded Family Was Rescued by the Harry Potter Train

Jon and Helen Cluett and their four kids were on vacation in Scotland last week. They took a canoe to stay in a cottage and overnight, the water rose and took the canoe away.

GOOD NEWS is they had CELL SERVICE!

So they called for help.

Look who came and rescued them!

That’s the Harry Potter TRAIN!

How did Harry know?

Apparently, there are train tracks about 1/4 a mile up and a train was coming by and it just happened to be the Harry Potter train!

In real life, the train is called The Jacobite, and does sightseeing tours.