Deliciously Spooky Treats To Serve On Halloween Night

Halloween is probably the only time of the year when disgusting and creepy looking food somehow also looks appetizing.

From exploding guacamole pumpkin brains, to zombie fingers and sausage mummies, your Halloween party is not complete without these goulish treats.

Witch Fingers:

You can buy or make your own sugar cookie dough, shape into fingers and bake. Add a swipe of strawberry jam and top with an almond (for the nail) and sprinkle a bit of cinnamon/sugar!

Halloween Cake Pops:

Using your favorite cake pop recipe, dip each ball into Halloween colored chocolate coating and decorate with sprinkles or any of your favorite toppings. This is fun to do with the kids or the night before as a girls night.

Pumpkin Cheese Ball:

Cheese balls are pretty the best thing ever. Never have I been at a party, where the cheese ball wasn’t the most popular item in the room. Make that cheese ball look like a pumpkin and everyone will think you’re straight up Rachel Ray.

You need

16oz cream cheese, room temp

2 cups cheddar cheese

3 tbsp minced onion

3 tbsp salsa

1 tsp ground cumin

2 cups nacho cheese chips, crumbled

top of 1 bell pepper for stem garnish

combine cream cheese, cheddar, onion, salsa and cumin. Mix until creamy.

Scoop mixture onto plastic wrap and use wrap to form a ball and chill for at least 2 hours.

roll ball into the crushed nacho chips and place bell pepper stem on top. Serve with chips, vegetables or pretzels!

I grabbed this recipe from FamilyFreshMeals.Com.

Guacamole Pumpkin:

Carve your pumpkin to look like it’s throwing up. You can carve the eyes out too or I’ve seen variations where the eyes are drawn in. Take your favorite guacamole and pour onto a dish reaching the pumpkins mouth to look like it’s coming out of the pumpkin. Lay some chips nearby and voila!

Jack-O-Lantern Mac & Cheese Cups:

There’s no way I’m letting Halloween go by without making these! They’re so easy! Draw jack o lantern faces on see thru plastic cups. Pour macaroni & cheese into the cup and top with a celery stick or any green vegetable to make stock.

Pumpkin Fruit Plate:

Everyone will wonder why they didn’t think of this. Spread tangerine slices around a pizza pan and top with fruits to create a jack-o-lantern. Adorable!

Halloween Decorations:

You can make your Halloween foods spread extra spooky by serving chili, salsas, dips and punch in witch’s cauldrons. Use black plastic plates and bowls for an extra spooky affect. Draw faces on orange balloons and decorate around your table to add an extra touch of orange.