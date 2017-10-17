If You’re Not Into The Guy Can You Still Take His Astros Tickets?

Filed Under: Astros, Friend zone, Game six, Houston, Love, relationships
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

We have a co-worker who is friends with a guy that she KNOWS and self-admittedly KNOWS that he’s super into her. She is just not into him, like that. She thinks he’s a great guy. She’s tried to set him up with her friends. Well, now he came to her yesterday and told her that he got Astros tickets as an incentive at work and he wants to take her. She said, “as friends” and he said, “of course” but come on, he knows it isn’t just friends. She has been a fan of the Astros since the Killer B’s and would give anything to go and he KNOWS that. I told her that I think this is his way of getting out of the friend zone but she said, he knows we’re going as just friends.


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live