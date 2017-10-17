The Story Behind The Google Doodle In Honor Of Selena

This Tuesday, Google premiered a Selena Quintanilla Google Doodle, an animated cartoon of the Tejano superstar in an effort to honor her life, career, and legacy.

“I grew up as the daughter of a Mexican immigrant single mom living in a small (primarily white) town outside of Fort Worth, Texas,” Perla Campos, Global Marketing Lead for Google Doodles

Perla Campos is currently serving as the project manager for the Google Doodle in place for Selena, Billboard reports.

“There were always two women who taught me I could do anything and be anything I set my mind to: my mom and Selena. Selena has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Campos added.

Here’s the video everyone is talking about:

