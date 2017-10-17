The Top 10 Non-Essential Items We Can’t Live Without

FULL STORY: We’ve seen a few lists like this before, and #1 is always the same. Researchers recently gave people a list of 50 different things we take for granted every day. And they had to rank them according to how important they are.

From The Entrepreneur, here are the top 10 luxuries we cannot live without:

1. The Internet. Almost everyone put it at the top. 2. Your phone. 3. Your pets. 4. A washer and dryer. 5. A nice, big mattress. 6. At least one vacation a year 7. Beauty and skincare products. 8. A dishwasher. 9. A microwave. 10. Eating out at restaurants.

On the other hand, a few luxuries people said they could live without: really nice towels, flying first class, tickets to sporting events, having food delivered, and paying for someone to clean your place.