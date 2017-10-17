The Worst Gift Ever

By Geoff Sheen

My wife and I just celebrated our 5 year anniversary this year. She was on the phone with one of her bridesmaids yesterday. It reminded me of something that happened at our wedding. The day before the event, we ran into this particular bridesmaid’s father (he was invited to the wedding). He told us that he was giving us a GREAT wedding gift. We were expecting something big because he is very rich. Like REALLY rich!

He told us the gift: we can stay at his mansion in Palm Springs ANY time we want!

😦

So, as long as we pay for airfare (it’s super expensive to fly to Palm Springs, so we would have to fly to LAX), rental car, and all incidentals, we have a free place to stay!

I know you are supposed to be polite, so we were.

But it’s been five years now. The cat is out of the bag. It’s a terrible gift. It’s essentially like getting nothing. We have three kids now. To use this house, we would have to spend thousands of dollars. Couldn’t we just get a coffee maker instead?