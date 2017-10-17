Today is National Pasta Day! National Today ran a survey about our pasta eating habits in honor of the day. The results:

1. 75% of us eat pasta at least once a week and about 5% eat it daily.

2. Only 2.8% of us never eat pasta.

3. The most popular pasta dish is spaghetti.

4. And the most popular sauce is marinara. It got 52% of the vote. Alfredo sauce came in second, at 44%.

5. Thanks to that love of Alfredo sauce, two-thirds of people say they’d rather eat Fettuccini Alfredo than mac and cheese. And nine out of ten people prefer lasagna to baked ziti.