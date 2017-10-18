96 Second News: Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians; Starbucks Holiday Cups Leaked

**Blac Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian family, claiming they are responsible for the end of her reality show, Rob & Chyna, with now-ex fiancé Rob Kardashian.

In documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chyna alleges that she, Rob, E!, and their production company were all interested in shooting a second season of the series, however, the famous family used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are all named in the lawsuit as interfering with the show’s production, alleging that they contacted E! in February to “demand the network not proceed with a second season of Rob & Chyna.”

Sources connected to E! denied the allegations to TMZ, claiming that Chyna refused to be in the same room as Rob, making it impossible to shoot another season.

**A photo just leaked that allegedly shows this year’s Starbucks‘ holiday cups. They’ve been criticized in the past for having cups that weren’t Christmas-y enough, but this year, the cups have drawings on them including a Christmas tree.

Remember two years ago, when Starbucks’ holiday cups were just plain red and some people got mad that they weren’t Christmas-y enough?

Starbucks’ holiday cups this year are white with a bunch of red and black drawings on them . . . including a Christmas tree with a star on top.

**There’s a restaurant in Long Beach, California called Sweet Dixie Kitchen, and they get pretty good Yelp reviews, at least . . . until last week.

That’s when a guy named Tyler was eating there and he realized the fried chicken they were serving him tasted JUST like the chicken from POPEYES. And when he confronted them about it, his waiter admitted that they bring in the chicken from there.

He felt ripped off, considering that they sell their chicken sandwich for $12.50, which is a LOT more than Popeyes, so he posted about it on Yelp.

And when Sweet Dixie Kitchen responded, they didn’t deny it . . . they actually BRAGGED about it. Quote, “We PROUDLY SERVE Popeyes spicy tenders . . . it has always been our goal to feature local food and guest chefs here.”

And yesterday, the owner tried to clarify on Facebook:

**Chili Pepper Snickers are coming out next year…

Do chocolate and chili peppers mix? Apparently, someone thinks so.

Snickers just announced three new flavors: Chili pepper . . . salted caramel . . . and espresso. And in all three cases, the bars will still have chocolate, caramel, and peanuts . . . with special nougat that’s, quote, “infused” with the flavor.

They’re not going on sale until next June, though.

**It’s been four years since Netflix popularized the idea of “binge-watching“, when they started releasing new episodes of original shows all at once. Now, they’ve come up with a new term: “BINGE RACING.” It’s when subscribers watch an entire season of something within the first 24 hours of its release. Again, ‘binge racing’ isn’t just watching the whole season in 24 hours . . . it’s completing it in the FIRST 24 hours that it’s available.

Netflix says 8.4 MILLION subscribers have “binge raced” at least once . . . and Canada is the country with the most binge racers. The U.S. is second, followed by Denmark, Finland, and Norway.

Here are the Top 10 shows most-likely to be binge-raced . . .

1. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”

2. “Fuller House”

3. “Marvel’s The Defenders”

4. “The Seven Deadly Sins”

5. “The Ranch”

6. “Santa Clarita Diet”

7. “Trailer Park Boys”

8. “F Is for Family”

9. “Orange Is the New Black”

10. “Stranger Things”

**Ed Sheeran’s bike injury will cost him his next several shows. He confirmed yesterday that he’s canceling five upcoming dates in Asia, because he broke his right wrist and left elbow.

He posted a message saying, quote, “I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS – Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted / bandaged.”

As reported earlier this week, Ed was knocked off his bike by a car, but that hasn’t been 100% confirmed.

**Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed when their third child is due…

A statement posted on Kensington Palace’s Twitter account on Tuesday said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018.”

The royal couple announced on September 4 that they are expecting their third bundle of joy who will be the little brother or sister to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

**Kit Harington revealed that his fiancee, Rose Leslie, made him to go a formal party dressed as none other his Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow.

Apparently they were shopping in a formal attire dress store for a “Bad Taste” themed-party when the sales associate, not recognizing Harington, offered him a Jon Snow costume to try on.

“She pulled out a Jon Snow costume and Rose just whispered in my ear, ‘I won’t love you if you don’t wear it … You should,’” the HBO star, 30, told Heat magazine of the hilarious moment, adding that he felt “really” embarrassed at the party. “The people bringing around canapés were looking at me thinking, ‘You’re sad man! You’ve come to a party dressed as your character.’”

**Beauty and the Beast would have looked a little different had Beyoncé been the feather duster!

Bill Condon, who directed Bey in Dream Girls, enjoyed working with her so much so that when he took on Beauty and the Beast, he tried to cast her. “But it wasn’t a big enough part,” Condon said. “She would have been a good feather duster.” The role of the feather duster ultimately went to Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Casting for Beauty and the Beast took place in 2015, which is the year that Bey was recording Lemonade.