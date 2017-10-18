A New List Of Prohibited Items At NBA Arenas Includes Selfie Sticks And “Optical Illusions”

The NBA season kicked off yesterday, (the Rockets WON btw!) and the league tweeted a long list of items that fans are NOT allowed to bring to games.

Most of the items are basic things we know not to bring with us to games, but other things on this list have us scratching our heads. Check this out:

You can’t bring backpacks in, but purses and diaper bags are cool, even if they look like backpacks, as long as they fit within the size requirement.

You also can’t bring strollers and outside beverages.

You can’t bring in “illegal substances,” and of course you also can’t come in with weapons, pepper spray, aerosol cans, bats, fireworks, and, quote, “missile-like objects (which can be thrown).”

Now here comes the odd items on that list:

No poles.

No laser pointers.

You also can’t have selfie sticks or, quote, “optical illusions.” Apparently the league wants players to focus on their free throws.

How do you bring an OPTICAL ILLUSION??