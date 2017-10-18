Blake Lively Wore Seven Outfits In One Day

This story has even Lauren Kelly saying, “wait, HOW MANY outfits did she wear? Blake Lively was doing all the fashion in one day! From Elle UK:

Days after showing off her perfected arabesque in a dance battle on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Blake Lively has just proved that her fashion knowledge also knows no bounds.

Yesterday, the 30-year-old actress dressed in not one but seven different outfits while promoting her new film All I See Is You in New York.

Her looks included a a houndstooth jumpsuit, a banana-yellow three-piece suit, an appliquéd and sequined sleeveless dress, a burgundy leather coat teamed with embroidered knee-high boots—Blake, and a three-piece Ralph Lauren Fall 2017 suit from the menswear collection.

So, how many times have you changed outfits in one day?

