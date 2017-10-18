Can You Change Halloween?

Filed Under: changing the date for halloween, The Morning MIX
/ AFP / BEHROUZ MEHRI (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images)

I have a cousin and she got a note a couple of weeks back letting everyone know that the MP (That’s what she calls the Moms in the neighborhood, the Mom Police) had decided and wanted to get a vote on moving Halloween from Tuesday to Saturday from 1-5.

The reasons brought forth at the meeting were as follows.

Mind you these are coming from a Text Message and I wasn’t there.

  1. It’s on a week night and a lot of parents work and don’t get home, with traffic, until almost 7.
  2. Sports practices and busy schedules during the week so kids have to cut the night short or start late
  3. Parents with young kids have kids knocking on their doors til very late
  4. It will be more convenient.

Truth be told, and I AM ALL ABOUT tradition. I think this is a great idea! I would have voted yes!

They did but the negative voters are now saying they are going to trick or treat on Halloween so the neighborhood has become a bit divided. The MP’s are  trying to smooth it all over but what do you think?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live