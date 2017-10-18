Can You Change Halloween?

I have a cousin and she got a note a couple of weeks back letting everyone know that the MP (That’s what she calls the Moms in the neighborhood, the Mom Police) had decided and wanted to get a vote on moving Halloween from Tuesday to Saturday from 1-5.

The reasons brought forth at the meeting were as follows.

Mind you these are coming from a Text Message and I wasn’t there.

It’s on a week night and a lot of parents work and don’t get home, with traffic, until almost 7. Sports practices and busy schedules during the week so kids have to cut the night short or start late Parents with young kids have kids knocking on their doors til very late It will be more convenient.

Truth be told, and I AM ALL ABOUT tradition. I think this is a great idea! I would have voted yes!

They did but the negative voters are now saying they are going to trick or treat on Halloween so the neighborhood has become a bit divided. The MP’s are trying to smooth it all over but what do you think?