Can You Change Halloween?

I have a cousin and she got a note a couple of weeks back letting everyone know that the MP (That’s what she calls the Moms in the neighborhood, the Mom Police) had decided and wanted to get a vote on moving Halloween from Tuesday to Saturday from 1-5.
The reasons brought forth at the meeting were as follows.
Mind you these are coming from a Text Message and I wasn’t there.
- It’s on a week night and a lot of parents work and don’t get home, with traffic, until almost 7.
- Sports practices and busy schedules during the week so kids have to cut the night short or start late
- Parents with young kids have kids knocking on their doors til very late
- It will be more convenient.
Truth be told, and I AM ALL ABOUT tradition. I think this is a great idea! I would have voted yes!
They did but the negative voters are now saying they are going to trick or treat on Halloween so the neighborhood has become a bit divided. The MP’s are trying to smooth it all over but what do you think?