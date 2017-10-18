Embrace Your Lazy Side Because Too Much Exercise Can Kill You

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If you don’t exercise, it can kill you. But according to a new study in the New York Post, exercising too much can ALSO kill you.

So does that mean we might as well go with not exercise?

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago just found that very active men are 86% more likely to have a buildup of plaque in their arteries by middle age. The researchers say that this doesn’t mean you should stop exercising, but keep it in moderation.

Let’s get the Twinkies and really enjoy this thing!!

