Full Story Behind The Boy Who Caught Carlos Correa’s Home Run And It Will Give You All The Feels!

We all remember Carson Riley.

12-year-old Carson Riley holds Carlos Correa home run ball. Play was reviewed because Carson tried to catch the ball at the wall and MLB checked to see if he interfered with the play which he did not. Carlos hits the home run. Carson has a great souvenir from game 2 of the ALCS pic.twitter.com/e5emoYXk51 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 14, 2017

At first we didn’t know much except that Carson is now a part of Astros’ history! However, as there always is, there is more to this story. Carson and his family arrived at Minute Maid Park for the game and his mom, Amanda Riley had a hard time holding back tears. Not because she was overtaken by the magnitude of the game but because just a few short weeks earlier they lost their older son, Cade, in an accident.

The family had found it hard to leave the house as a family and this was their first outting after their tragic loss.

I know there is no comparing grief but what I have seen, there is not greater grief than burying a child or a young sibling.

So when Carson and his family arrived at their seats and they saw two boys sitting near them with their mitts and names stitched on their Mitts, Carson and Cade it took their breathe away.

According to the Chron, quote, His throwback Astros rainbow jersey caught the eye of several players, and the Astros’ Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers and the Yankees’ Chase Headley all tossed Carson a ball during batting practice.

Even Aaron Judge threw the boy a ball. Then when Carson and Judge met again it was when Carson caught the ball Judge was running for.

According to the Chron, Judge looked up at Carson and nodded at him as if to assure him that he did nothing wrong.

The whole story is something from a story book.

The Chron did an amazing story on it and you can read it here.