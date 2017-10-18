This Is How You Can ‘Kevin Can Wait’ The Bad Out Of Your Life

Guess we can all relate to wanting something being deleted out of our life, but the show “Kevin Can Wait” went too far with killing off Erinn Hayes.

Kevin James said his sitcom killed off his on-screen wife after last season because “we were literally just running out of ideas.” From Yahoo!:

In an interview, James offered insight into the decision to fire actress Erinn Hayes, who played his better half, and give a full-time role to Leah Remini, who played his spouse in the long-running sitcom “The King Of Queens.” “I get that people are like ‘Whoa, why would you do this?’ But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward,” James said. CBS previously announced that it would use the death of Hayes’ character Donna to advance the plot. James’ brief reference to her demise in a joke in the Season 2 premiere rankled some viewers.

Pretty lame excuse for deleting a character from a show, but it got The Morning Mix thinking, “what would you ‘Kevin Can Wait’ out of your life?” Delete your job? Delete your car?