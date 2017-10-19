A Kid Fights Off An Evil Clown By Beating Him Up With A Selfie Stick

This story is totally made a 2017 that has been dominated by Pennywise. From MyNews13:

An 11-year-old kid was riding his bike to school in Deltona, Florida when someone dressed as a clown jumped out of some bushes and tried to grab him. That’s horrifying.

Fortunately, the kid managed to avoid him, and then he grabbed the only weapon he had: his selfie stick. Then he used it to beat the hell out of the clown. He landed a bunch of shots, and managed to get away and tell a crossing guard, who called the cops. They’re still searching for the clown.