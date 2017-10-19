A Kid Fights Off An Evil Clown By Beating Him Up With A Selfie Stick

Filed Under: clowns, Crime, kid fights off evil clown with a selfie stick, The Morning MIX
Tim Boyle / Getty Images

This story is totally made a 2017 that has been dominated by Pennywise. From MyNews13:

An 11-year-old kid was riding his bike to school in Deltona, Florida when someone dressed as a clown jumped out of some bushes and tried to grab him. That’s horrifying.

Fortunately, the kid managed to avoid him, and then he grabbed the only weapon he had: his selfie stick. Then he used it to beat the hell out of the clown. He landed a bunch of shots, and managed to get away and tell a crossing guard, who called the cops. They’re still searching for the clown.

Let’s hope they find this sicko soon!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live