Do nougat and chili peppers mix? Apparently someone at the candy company thinks so!

Snickers just announced three new flavors: Chili pepper (pictured above), salted caramel, and espresso. And in all three cases, the bars will still have chocolate, caramel, and peanuts. The special nougat will be “infused” with the flavor.

Unfortunately, they won’t be here for Halloween. They’re not going on sale until June 2018.

Source: Delish.