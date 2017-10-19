First Glass From A Bottle Of Champagne Is The Best

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Why the first glass? It’s the one that gets your the drunkest!

Here’s why! Thanks, SCIENCE!

Once you pop the cork, the carbon dioxide that’s dissolved in the champagne starts escaping as gas bubbles.  And those bubbles make your stomach absorb alcohol faster.

That’s all the fizziness and the first glass has the most bubbles and it’s also the coldest one so it’s the most drunkest ones 🙂 Official science terms here.

So, you want all the bubbles to pop IN your stomach so you need the champagne to be as cold as possible and let your stomach warm it up so keep it in the fridge as LONG as possible!

To really feel the effects, you want as many bubbles as possible to pop IN your stomach.  And they start popping faster as the champagne gets warmer.  So you want it to be cold, and let your BODY warm it up.

Enjoy 🙂

