Restaurant Caught Serving Popeyes Chicken As Its Own, Say They’re Proud Of It

There’s a restaurant in Long Beach, California called Sweet Dixie Kitchen, and they get pretty good Yelp reviews. At least until last week. According to Food Beast:

That’s when a guy named Tyler was eating there and he realized the fried chicken they were serving him tasted just like the chicken from Popeye’s. And when he confronted them about it, his waiter admitted that they bring in the chicken from there. He felt ripped off, considering that they sell their chicken sandwich for $12.50, which is a lot more than Popeye’s, so he posted about it on Yelp.

And when Sweet Dixie Kitchen responded, they didn’t deny it. They actually bragged about it!

The owner tried to clarify on Facebook. She said that most of the stuff at every restaurant is brought in. They don’t have their own chickens laying eggs for egg dishes, or cows making milk to use for cream.

“We will continue our business the same way we have always done, honest that we make nearly all from scratch . . . and when we can’t, we’ll use the second-best thing available to us.”

Riiiiiiight.