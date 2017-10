I just bought these this past weekend and loved them! I put them in my front lawn for Halloween and I was all excited. Got up this morning. They were gone.

If you just bring them back. I won’t ask any questions. I realize you can’t call the cops over this but come on! Have you ever had your Halloween decorations or any decorations taken from your yard? Do you bring them in at night? I don’t EVER decorate for Halloween but have for Christmas and never had an issue.