Slinkies Make Perfect Hilarious Squirrel Deterrent

Who knew a child’s toy could ruin a squirrel’s day!

Squirrels are the worst! They’re always taunting cats. They chew through the wires in your attic. They feast on the food in your bird feeders.

Well, we’ve discovered a great way to mess with those pesky squirrels. And all you need is a slinky! Just attach the slinky over the pole that your bird feeder sits on. When the squirrel tries to climb up the pole, the slinky will send him right back down. It’s genius!

https://i.imgur.com/5kv1Qu3.gifv

Ha! Take that you dang squirrels!

 

