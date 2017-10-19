The Best Bands From Every State

Thrillist.com has a list of ‘The Best Band from Every State,’ and many people do NOT agree with it.

Top in Texas? Destiny’s Child!

That makes even more sense when you understand the criteria for the list. The Thrillist editor says, “these are not simply OUR favorite bands from every state . . . we considered . . . historical significance, influence, popularity, and ‘quality.'”

Here are some of the best ones:

Alaska: Portugal. The Man

California: The Beach Boys

Florida: Tom Petty (RIP) and The Heartbreakers

Georgia: Outkast

Indiana: Jackson 5

Kansas: Kansas (DUH!)

Minnesota: Prince and the Revolution

Nevada: The Killers

New Jersey: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Wisconsin: Garbage

