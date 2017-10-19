The Top Ten Things That Distract Us At Work

Filed Under: office work, The Morning MIX, top 10 things that distract us at work
FLORIAN CHOBLET/AFP/Getty Images

A new survey at Voucher Cloud found the top 10 things that distract us at work and destroy our productivity.

1. Checking social media. 47% of people said they spend time on social media when they should be working.

2. Reading news websites, 45%.

3. Talking with your coworkers about stuff that’s not work-related, 38%.

4. Coffee breaks, 31%.

5. Smoking breaks, 28%.

6. Texts or instant messages, 27%.

7. Eating snacks, 25%.

8. Making food, 24%.

9. Phone calls that aren’t work-related, 24%.

10. Searching for NEW jobs, 19%.

Which one is your #1?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live