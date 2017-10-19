The Top Ten Things That Distract Us At Work

A new survey at Voucher Cloud found the top 10 things that distract us at work and destroy our productivity.

1. Checking social media. 47% of people said they spend time on social media when they should be working. 2. Reading news websites, 45%. 3. Talking with your coworkers about stuff that’s not work-related, 38%. 4. Coffee breaks, 31%. 5. Smoking breaks, 28%. 6. Texts or instant messages, 27%. 7. Eating snacks, 25%. 8. Making food, 24%. 9. Phone calls that aren’t work-related, 24%. 10. Searching for NEW jobs, 19%.

Which one is your #1?