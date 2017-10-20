96 Second News: Katy Perry Got Stuck Mid-Air In Concert; Details On Tonight’s Astros ALCS Game 6

**Katy Perry Got Stuck Mid-Air During a Concert!

Katy was performing in Nashville on Wednesday night, and something went wrong with her elaborate set-up. She was on her “flying planet stage,” when it got stuck . . . keeping her in mid-air.

The whole thing is slow and awkward . . . but Katy kept talking to the audience while they found a way to slowly lower the stage to the ground. When it got close enough, she had to jump into the crowd to get off.

Lol @katyperry‘s flying planet stage got stuck in Nashville and she had to jump into the crowd pic.twitter.com/p3aYrYlQbF — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) October 19, 2017

**With the last two games of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park, the Astros are bringing out some familiar faces for pregame ceremonies.

Tonight during Game 6, Justin Verlander will be on the mound, Rockets legend and NBA Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, and Country singer Jack Ingram will perform the national anthem and sing “God Bless America” during the 7th inning stretch.

If the Astros advance to Game 7, the originator of the famous “Wooo!” and pro wrestler Ric Flair is set to call “play ball!” via video message. Ric Flair’s “Wooo!” has become synonymous with right fielder Josh Reddick.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 29 years. They defeated the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the NLCS series Thursday night.

Games of the World Series are set for Oct. 25, 27, 28, 29, 31 and Nov. 1.

Verlander on preparing for tomorrow’s start: “I feel as good now as I’ve felt all year.” #EarnHistory — Houston Astros (@astros) October 19, 2017

**Taylor Swift released her new song “Gorgeous” at midnight last night.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 27, sings about a love interest throughout the song. “You’re so gorgeous, I can’t say anything to your face / ‘Cause look at your face / And I’m so furious at you for making me feel this way / But what can I say? You’re gorgeous,” she sings.

Swift teased the new song hours earlier with a short snippet posted on Instagram. “Gorgeous” is the third track released from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation, which hits stores on November 10. She debuted the LP’s lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” in August followed by a promotional track titled “…Ready for It?” in early September.

Reputation is already shaping up to become one of Swift’s most acclaimed releases. “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys,” a source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that the disc is “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound.”

**New in Theaters:

1. “Only the Brave” (PG-13)

It’s the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite Arizona firefighters who fought one of the deadliest wildfires in recent history . . . the 2013 Yarnell Hill fire. There was only one survivor out of their 20 man crew.

The movie stars Josh Brolin, Taylor Kitsch, and Jeff Bridges as some of the fallen heroes, and Miles Teller as the only Hotshot who made it out alive. Jennifer Connelly and Andie MacDowell are also in it.

2. “Geostorm” (PG-13)

After too many natural disasters in the future, world leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites that control the world’s weather. But then something goes wrong and the system creates a series of storms across the planet that could destroy all of humanity.

Gerard Butler and Jim Sturgess star alongside Abbie Cornish and Andy Garcia.

3. “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” (PG-13)

Madea, Bam and Hattie are worried about her grandniece Tiffany so they follow her to a frat party at a haunted campground where 14 kids were once murdered. Then they all freak out as they run into ghosts and a guy with a mask and a chainsaw.

Tyler Perry plays Madea, alongside Diamond White also with cameos from UFC fighter Tito Ortiz and singer Lexy Panterra.

4. “The Snowman” (R)

Michael Fassbender is a detective hunting a serial killer who’s suddenly active again and taunting the police to catch him. The killer dismembers his victims and leaves a snowman as his calling card . . . sometimes with a decapitated human head as the snowman’s head.

Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer and J.K. Simmons are also in it.

5. “Same Kind of Different As Me” (PG-13)

Greg Kinnear plays a guy who befriends a homeless man to try to save his troubled marriage after his wife starts having dreams about “a poor wise man who changes the city.”

It’s based on a true story and also stars Renee Zellweger as his wife, Jon Voight as his dad, and Djimon Hounsou as the homeless man who changes their lives.

**It’s official: the end is near for “Fixer Upper.” The final season of Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ renovation show will premiere on Tuesday, November 21, on HGTV.

The network announced on Thursday, October 19, that former First Lady Laura Bush as well as ex-NFL star Tim Tebow have been tapped to appear on season 5, which will consist of 19 episodes.

**CBS released a trailer for the animated special “Michael Jackson’s Halloween“. It airs a week from tonight, at 8:00 P.M.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Millennials Vincent and Victoria meet ‘accidentally’ on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel.

“Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.”

The kids are voiced by Lucas Till from “MacGyver” and Kiersey Clemons, the chick playing the Flash’s girlfriend Iris West in the “Justice League” and “Flashpoint” movies. The rest of the voice cast includes Jim Parsons, Brad Garrett, and Lucy Liu.

**Last year Taco Bell created a quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kats, but for some reason, they only sold it in England. Well, they’ve FINALLY fixed that!

Taco Bell is now officially testing the Kit Kat “Chocoladilla” here in the United States.

From what we’ve heard, it’s only available at some stores in Wisconsin for now. . . but if it’s successful there, I’d expect to see it everywhere soon.