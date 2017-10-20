A Boy Lost All His Baseball Memorabilia In A Fire Now Everyone Across The Country Are Stepping In To Help

Loren Smith is a 9-year-old who is one of the thousands who lost everything in the wildfires in California.

When his house burned he wrote a letter to the Oakland A’s and told them he lost all of his favorite stuff from his favorite baseball team.

He had baseball cards, 17 jerseys, 10 hates and a bunch of memorabilia including a signed ball by the entire team. Now, it’s all gone.

Over this past weekend a reporter posted the letter online and the response has been amazing!

A bunch of A’s fans asked how to send him THEIR stuff and a bunch of teams have gotten involved too!

So far it’s the A’s, Rays, Rockies and Tigers who said they are sending him things.

Topps, who makes cars and now he may end up having WAY more than he started with.

IF you want to send him something. Here’s the info.

The Oakland Athletics, Attn: A’s Community for Loren, 7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA 94621.)