Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Celebrate 5th Anniversary In The Sweetest Way

I can’t believe Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have already been married for 5 years! And even five years in, the couple still seems to be very much in love.

Yesterday on their actual anniversary, both posted on social media sweet messages to each other that were both romantic and funny.

Justin posted a video of himself singing Leon Russell‘s 1970 tune “A Song For You,” which was the couple’s “first dance” song at their wedding, and then Jessica posted a video of herself and Timberlake driving in the car, playing with a Snapchat filter that puts cat-ear-shaped flowers on your head.

Timberlake, 36, and Biel, 35, began dating in 2007 and wed in 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. They have one child, Silas Randall, born in 2015.

Happy anniversary you crazy kids!