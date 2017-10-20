New Fashion: “Thong Jeans” Are Jeans But They Really Don’t Cover Anything

These pictures were obtained at a runway show in Japan by Cosmopolitan.
2017 has seen fashion designers expose the world to totally crotchless jeans, jeans with a buttcrack exposing zipper, and “double jeans” that look like one pair tucked into another.
But the latest is from a fashion designer who took a pair of jeans and basically cut out the entire legs and crotch area.
So all that’s left is the waistband, the cuffs around the ankles, a few straps of denim connecting them, and, of course, a tiny strip of denim that looks like a thong. If you really want them, you’re basically just a pair of scissors away!