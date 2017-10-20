New Fashion: “Thong Jeans” Are Jeans But They Really Don’t Cover Anything

Filed Under: beatcha, new fashion fails, The Morning MIX, thong jeans, what are thong jeans

These pictures were obtained at a runway show in Japan by Cosmopolitan.

2017 has seen fashion designers expose the world to totally crotchless jeans, jeans with a buttcrack exposing zipper, and “double jeans” that look like one pair tucked into another.

But the latest is from a fashion designer who took a pair of jeans and basically cut out the entire legs and crotch area.

So all that’s left is the waistband, the cuffs around the ankles, a few straps of denim connecting them, and, of course, a tiny strip of denim that looks like a thong. If you really want them, you’re basically just a pair of scissors away!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live