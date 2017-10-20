We’re Bored At Work For At Least 10 Hours Every Week

There’s a difference between doing boring stuff at work and being bored at work.

According to a new survey at PR Newswire, the average person says they’re bored at work for at least 10-and-a-half hours every week. That’s more than two hours a day!

Our bosses know we’re not totally stimulated all the time, but they don’t think it’s that bad. The average manager says their employees are only bored six hours a week.

So what do people do to kill that time? Some of the answers they gave are: