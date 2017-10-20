Woman Is Catfished, Tracks Down the Male Model Whose Photos Were Used, Now They’re Dating

Is this the most random way for two people to fall in love? According to the New York Post, Emma Perrier, 33, of London was the victim of a catfish by a very handsome online dater named “Ronnie.”

And after she talked to him for six months and even said “I love you,” she found out “Ronnie” was really a 53-year-old guy named Alan Stanley. She was really upset, and she decided to do an image search to figure out whose photos Alan had stolen to pose as Ronnie. It turned out to be a male model in Turkey named Adem Guzel.

Well, Emma contacted Adem to tell him about the catfishing and then they started talking. And earlier this year, they decided to meet! And they fell in love!!