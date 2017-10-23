Do You Have Your Astros Prayer Bead?!

(Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images)

I saw this story on KHOU tonight. I hadn’t heard about the Rosarys being sold at Annuciation Catholic Church but the story goes, every time they sell out, the Astros win!

Owner Jim Crane even got his!

According to KHOU, quote, “All season, she and a group of volunteers have stood outside their church on game day. It’s just across the street from Minute Maid Park at the intersection of Crawford and Texas.”

When they sell out. The Astros win and now they’ve become one of the hottest items in town. I saw on the news tonight they sell them for home games. So if you are looking to get yours. Next home game, get your bead

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live