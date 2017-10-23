Do You Have Your Astros Prayer Bead?!

I saw this story on KHOU tonight. I hadn’t heard about the Rosarys being sold at Annuciation Catholic Church but the story goes, every time they sell out, the Astros win!

Owner Jim Crane even got his!

According to KHOU, quote, “All season, she and a group of volunteers have stood outside their church on game day. It’s just across the street from Minute Maid Park at the intersection of Crawford and Texas.”

When they sell out. The Astros win and now they’ve become one of the hottest items in town. I saw on the news tonight they sell them for home games. So if you are looking to get yours. Next home game, get your bead