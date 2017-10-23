Parents Turns Son’s Wheel Chair Into Elaborate Wheel Of Fortune Costume

Sarah Pepper
Anthony Alfano is 8-years-old and watches “Wheel Of Fortune” every single night. He loves it. Anthony was born with cerebral palsy and is unable to speak.  However, he has a device that uses his eyes to help him communicate.

So as Halloween plans started to come in to play, it was no surprise that his family decided to make him a Wheel of Fortune Costume. A costume, they have been planning since August! It has lights and signs and when it became to heavy, they cut their recycling container in half and used it. There’s nothing they wouldn’t do to make their son smile!

The family has always gone all out for Halloween and his costumes since he celebrated his first Halloween. See the costumes here.

