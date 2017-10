Is this a nightmare or is this a dream? We will let you be the judge of that. Taco Bell is on to another adventure with the arrival of the ‘Chocoladilla’ to their menus. That’s right, select stores in Wisconsin are offering a quesadilla made up of Kit-Kat bars and Twix chocolates wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Check it out:

Would you consider buying one of these experiential chocolate delights or would you rather this menu item never see the light of day in Texas?