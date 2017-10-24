96 Second News: Update On Ellen’s World Series Ticket Giveaway; John Stamos Is Engaged (Have Mercy!)

**The 2017 World Series starts tonight at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles! Astros vs Dodgers game 1 starts at 7:09 our time, and we couldn’t be MORE EXCITED!

Ellen DeGeneres wants to give away some tickets for the big game, and she sent out a few tweets yesterday about heading to Houston to do something BIG. We’re still unsure of what’s going down, but we are staying on it!! These are her tweets (and Justin Verlander‘s response) so far!

I've got something very big planned for tomorrow. If you're anywhere near @UHouston, be ready. #EarnHistory — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

Any @Astros fans who want to go to the #WorldSeries better show up at @UHouston tomorrow. You hear that, @JustinVerlander? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

.@TheEllenShow I hear ya… since you’re giving away all your #WorldSeries tickets I can get you a couple in the @astros section #iknowaguy https://t.co/SFDRTuwK6q — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 24, 2017

**Hours after the Astros clinched a spot in the World Series, Houston rapper Paul Wall made the players quite an offer.

On Sunday afternoon, Wall tweeted:

U know we had to do it! In celebration of @astros goin to the World Series we are offering free grillz for the entire team c/o me/ @tvjohnny — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) October 22, 2017

@tvjohnny is Johnny Dang, Paul Wall’s business partner, who makes gold and silver diamond studded grillz—which if you don’t know…is a flashy plate that covers your teeth.

Astros’ pitcher Lance McCullers was the first to tweet back saying:

A lot of the guys are hype for this tbh let’s do it! https://t.co/8X9YAasXT4 — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 23, 2017

So, have any of the Astros claimed their offer? Johnny Dang said not yet. After all, they’re a little busy right now, but the offer still stands. Dang says it takes his team about five hours to make one grill.

**We’re not getting the last season of Game of Thrones for another year or so, but Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow,) knows everything, including how the series ends, and apparently it brought tears to his eyes.

The cast of the show recently did a read-through of the script for the upcoming eighth season in Belfast, Ireland.

Kit said, “We had the read-through last week, in fact, so I know everything now,” He continued mocking one of the show’s infamous lines, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

He continued, “But I cried at the end. You have to remember that eight years of it, no one really cares about it more than us. It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in. School, drama school, anything. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person.”

**John Stamos announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh in a post on Instagram on Sunday, October 22.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned an illustration of a couple at Disneyland along with an engagement ring emoji. The Fuller House star, 54, posted the same pic on Facebook and Twitter and tagged Disneyland — a place that he and his new fiancée love to visit — in his Instagram post.

About the proposal? A source said, “He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation [in a video]. And then he ended it with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, ‘Just ask the girl’ to John.”

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

**What did you own when you were 27?

Me? Not much.

Taylor Swift is only 27, and she owns $71.2 million in real estate.

E! Online broke down her holdings. She owns seven homes, from Rhode Island to Beverly Hills to New York City . . . with a total of 46,864 square feet.

Three of them are mansions, two are penthouses, one is a mere “home”, and one is an apartment.

She’s got a total of 39 bedrooms, 43 and a half bathrooms, 21 fireplaces, five pools, five bars, two tennis courts and one ocean view . . . which is at her vacation home in Rhode Island.

**The NFL and Justin Timberlake have confirmed that he’ll headline the Super Bowl halftime show. It’s been 14 years since Justin and Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” back in 2004 that happened here in Houston. Some people are wondering if Janet might join him . . . but it’s just talk for now. (and we know that’s not really going to happen lol)

Justin confirmed that he’s hosting the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 4th by

posting a 20-second video where he and Jimmy Fallon do a wordplay skit, where Justin asks Jimmy, quote, “Excuse me, sir, do you have the time?” Jimmy says, “You do ‘HALF time?'” And Justin says, “I DO ‘half time’!”

The league has yet to announce if any other artists will join him.

I DO have the time. Half the time… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

**Thrillist.com put together a list of the 33 Scariest Horror Villains of All Time, and Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” came in FIRST. Do you agree? Here’s how the rest of the top 10 rounded out:

1. Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974)

2. Margaret White . . . a.k.a. Carrie’s mom . . . from “Carrie” (1976)

3. The Thing from “The Thing” (1982)

4. Pazuzu from “The Exorcist” (1973) That’s the demon that possesses Linda Blair.

5. The Alien from “Alien” (1979)

6. The shark form “Jaws” (1975)

7. John Doe from “Seven”, played by Kevin Spacey (1995)

8. Norman Bates from “Psycho” (1960)

9. Annie Wilkes from “Misery” (1990)

10. Dr. Jack Griffin from “The Invisible Man” (1933)

**A $24 Cup of Coffee Is on Sale at a Restaurant in New York

There’s a restaurant in New York City called Eleven Madison Park and they just debuted a new item on their menu . . . a cup of coffee that costs $24.

What makes it so expensive? They use special rare beans from Colombia called wush wush . . . they make it in an expensive Silverton coffee dripper . . . and their, quote, “coffee director” Maya Albert personally makes it for you at your table.

According to Maya, the coffee has a fascinating taste, quote, “It’s got this creamy texture that reminds me of dough or yogurt . . . [like] blueberry pie.”

According to a new survey, the majority of women now say it’s a TURN OFF if a guy pays on the first date. They’d much rather split the bill evenly.

The survey also found the two worst things to do on a first date are talking about the weather or going to a horror movie.