Most of the time, imitation is the highest form of flattery…but in this case, I don’t think it is!

Lately Kim Kardashian has been rocking her platinum blonde hair color again instead of her infamous long dark locks. Looks like her mom Kris Jenner liked the color so much, that she went and dyed her hair the same platinum shade!

Take a look at Kim’s post:

Caption this…. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Happy Saturday A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

“SWF” is a nod to “Single White Female,” the movie where Jennifer Jason Leigh tried to take on Bridget Fonda’s identity. LOL