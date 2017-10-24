What The World Series Really Comes Down To: Whataburger Vs. In-N-Out

This is going to be what the World Series REALLY comes down to…a battle of the burgers! From Houston Texas we’ve got WHATABURGER!

And from Los Angeles, oh…theres In-N-Out.

So this is what the World Series comes down to pic.twitter.com/dZkNLxzcHS — Daniel Palacios (@dpalaci0s) October 22, 2017

Obviously, the choice here is an easy one. WHATABURGER is and always will be #1 here in the Lone Star state. And to back that up, according to Brandon de Hoyos and our friends over at ABC 13, they’ve chosen some reasons why Whataburger is going to continue to dominate the Bayou City over In-N-Out. We’ve thrown in a few of ours too 😉

Texans like choices

Where do we even begin? How about the literal millions of meal combinations you can make at Whataburger, with myriad toppings for that all-beef patty of pure heavenly bliss.

If you’ve never been to In-N-Out, spoiler alert: You have three burger choices, four if you count making your meal ‘Animal Style.’ You can choose French fries as a side, and only French fries.

In-N-Out can’t hang

Whataburger has 24-hour service.

In-N-Out Burger closes at 1am in Texas.

Whataburger is a Texas success story

It all started as a humble little burger stand on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi, home of pristine beaches and Selena. Its first orange and white A-framed building was erected in Odessa in 1961.

In-N-Out opened its first restaurant in 1948, two whole years before Whataburger, but has less than half the number of restaurants as the Texas giant.

You can find their 313 restaurants in California, Nevada, Utah and yes, Texas. But Whataburger wins the popular vote with more than 790 locations in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Two words: Spicy ketchup

Whataburger’s celebrated condiment outshines their animal-style sauces.

Ketchup is alright, but their spicy ketchup packs a one-two punch of flavor that is unlike any fast food experience before.

Whataburger innovates. In-N-Out is stuck in the past

Not only can Whataburger serve you breakfast, and offer their menu at 24-hour locations, they can satiate your hunger at home, too. Whataburger now offers a wide variety of grocery items at another Texas staple, grocery store H-E-B.

The lines at In-N-Out restaurants are ALWAYS long

Have you ever walked into an In-N-Out restaurant and NOT waited in line? NOPE.

Even the Whataburger drive-through lines move faster than that.

Whataburger’s Twitter account is freaking AWESOME

.@Yankees please send your Whataburger recommendations to the @Dodgers for next week — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) October 22, 2017