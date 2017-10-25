96 Second News: Kardashians Re-Sign With E! For $150 Mil; Kid Rock Admits Senate Run Was A Hoax

**The Astros fell to the Dodgers in game 1 last night, 3-1. Game 2 is tonight at 7:09p with Justin Verlander pitching.

#Astros drop Game 1 in LA. We’ve got Verlander on hill tomorrow, first pitch at 7pm CT. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/by7b0AOTpA — Houston Astros (@astros) October 25, 2017

**A couple weeks ago, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” celebrated its 10th anniversary, and now E! has a gift for everyone who loves the keep up with them…

The Kardashians just signed a new $150 MILLION deal to extend “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” into 2019.

The contract covers EVERY show the Kardashians do. TMZ says they’re paying $30 million per season . . . and since they do more than one season of their shows per year, that only covers the next two years.

Kris Jenner Scores $15 Million as Manager in New E!/Kardashian $150 Million Contract https://t.co/Qesumz66EC — TMZ (@TMZ) October 25, 2017

This is a bump from their last deal in 2015, which paid them $100 million for five seasons, which of course breaks down to $20 million per season.

All we know is that Kris Jenner gets $15 million off the top . . . because she serves as the family’s manager, and her fee is 10%

Speaking of the Kardashians…

**Kylie Jenner made $420 million in Kylie Cosmetics sales throughout the past 18 months.

Kris Jenner confirmed that “She’s just scratched the surface, and there’s so much more to do with the brand. She doesn’t even have color cosmetics yet, the foundations, the blushes … There’s so many pieces of the puzzle that have to be put together to create an entire line of cosmetics. She’s so excited about it…just so much to look forward to.”

**If you want to learn how to act really, really loud . . . and fight snakes on planes, now you can! Samuel L. Jackson will teach an online acting class for a mere $90.

It’s being offered through MasterClass, which has already done similar seminars with Steve Martin, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey, and Martin Scorsese.

Sam’s class will be available sometime this winter, and it’ll include more than 20 video lessons, a downloadable workbook, and the ability to submit questions to the man himself.

Sam says, quote, “I hope students learn that there’s no limit to what they can make-believe. By the end, they’ll be able to walk into a room, present their best self, and be happy with the result.”

**Kid Rock is NOT running for a Michigan Senate seat next year. He confirmed that it was a joke in a radio interview yesterday, and he actually kind of mocked the people who believed him.

He said, quote, “[Eff] no, I’m not running for [U.S.] Senate. Are you [effing] kidding me? Who [effing] couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album on November 3rd or something like that . . . I’m going on tour too . . . [eff] no!”

There’s been talk of Kid running as a Republican in the 2018 election for the past eight months. A lot of people knew it was a joke, but others were duped.

Of course, Kid spent a lot of time LYING about it . . . including in July when he ripped the media for calling it a publicity stunt, and insisted, quote, “This is NOT a hoax.” But to recap, this WAS a publicity stunt, and it WAS a hoax.

The new album he’s hyping is called “Sweet Southern Sugar“, and it does come out on November 3rd.

AUDIO: Is @KidRock running for Senate? He explains even people who work for him asked: "Is this really happening?" https://t.co/SnyaSAT2qy pic.twitter.com/Ni50PZTpUw — Stern Show (@sternshow) October 24, 2017

**Mega Millions just announced that they’re going to be doubling the cost of their tickets from $1 to $2 as of Saturday. That will make for bigger jackpots . . . which is what they want, since big numbers drive people to buy tickets.

And they have another strategy for making the payouts bigger . . . they’re also going to make it tougher to win. The odds of winning will jump from one in 258.9 million to one in 302.6 million.

That gives it worse odds than the Powerball, which is Mega Millions’ big competitor. Your odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball raised its ticket prices to $2 a few years back . . . and since then, they’ve usually had bigger jackpots than Mega Millions and sold way more tickets.

Halloween has become the second or third most popular holiday in this country, so it’s we obviously need to know the city that does Halloween the BEST.

**A new study by WalletHub ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best to worst place to celebrate Halloween.

The rankings are based on 18 different factors, including things like the price of Halloween party tickets . . . candy stores . . . pumpkin patches . . . the weather . . . and how good they are for trick-or-treating, based on the population density.

And the top 10 cities are: New York City . . . Jersey City, New Jersey . . . Santa Ana, California . . . Las Vegas . . . Anaheim, California . . . Los Angeles . . . Chicago . . . Laredo, Texas . . . San Diego . . . and Gilbert, Arizona.

The 10 worst are: Birmingham, Alabama . . . St. Petersburg, Florida . . . Detroit . . . Memphis . . . Cleveland . . . Winston-Salem, North Carolina . . . Kansas City, Missouri . . . Greensboro, North Carolina . . . Raleigh, North Carolina . . . and St. Louis.

**The Japanese company Nissin makes instant noodles, like Top Ramen and Cup Noodles, and now they’ve invented a NOISE-CANCELING FORK that eliminates your slurping sounds.

The invention looks like an electric toothbrush, but with a fork on the end instead of the brush. And when you use it, it sends a signal to an app on your smartphone to play white noise, which covers up the slurping sounds you’re making.

If you want one, you can pre-order it for the price of $130. Only 5,000 of them are available.

**John Mayer marked one year since he gave up alcohol on Tuesday, October 24, with a message to his fans.

“One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment.”

John added, “I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak.”

He said in an interview with Rolling Stone in June that he’d replaced booze with weed.

**Chester Bennington’s will left almost the entirety of his state to his children and widowed wife, Talinda.

According to his will filed in L.A. County and obtained by TMZ, the late Linkin Park frontman’s retirement account will go directly to Talinda, who is the executor of the will, and all of his remaining assets will go into the Chester and Talinda Bennington Family Trust, which was created in 2007 and amended in 2009.

Bennington, who tragically took his own life in July, fathered three children with Talinda and also has three children from previous relationships. The will states that all six children are beneficiaries to the trust fund.

**Apparently, your odds of getting into an ARGUMENT with your significant other on any given day are better than 50-50.

According to a new survey, the average couple argues 19 times a month.

Couples in Delaware argue the most: an incredible 73 times per month. The other states where couples argue a ton are Rhode Island and Hawaii, at 47 arguments a month . . . Vermont, at 39 . . . and Wyoming, at 34.

The states where couples argue the least are Alaska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Maine, and West Virginia, all of which averaged nine fights a month.