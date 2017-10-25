Astros Are Taking All Full Time Employess To The World Series

The owner of the Astros Jim Crane believes that the success of the organization is a full organization win! That is why they are taking ALL full-time employees to the game! The president Reid Ryan said all 250 employees are going to be making the trip to LA. They got to choose Game 1 or Game 2.

According to MLB.com “I went out there and welcomed them when they came in,” Ryan said prior to Game 1. “We provided them with tickets and a plane flight. They have really good seats, and we wanted them to come and experience this because everybody in this organization has been a part of helping us get to where we are today.”

He told his staff on Monday morning they would be going to either game.

There are some staff that had to stay behind because they had duties here but he says that if they go to a Game 6 or 7 they will mike make it happen for those employees.