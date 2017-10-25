Fiona The Baby Hippo Hilariously Photobombs A Marriage Proposal

If you’re going to propose to your significant other at the zoo, you shouldn’t be shocked if any other animals wanna play a part in your big day!

Nick Kelble and his girlfriend Hayley Roll are longtime fans of Fiona the hippo, who resides at the Cincinnati Zoo. And when Nick got down on one knee to pop the question to Hayley, Fiona decided to photo-bomb their special moment!

She’s so cute, and she genuinely looks excited….so the couple was happy that she was there to share it with them.

Watch the adorable video above!