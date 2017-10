This woman called this morning and told us that her husband did the pre-sale and got ONE Astros ticket. So he is going and NOT her.

She said he paid like 220 dollars and was only able to get one and she was upset because she felt like he didn’t even think about her. He was just doing this for him.

BOTH of them are huge fans!

So that was her side.

After hearing her on the air. He called back in and said that she should have “tried harder” to get a ticket.

What do you do?