“Redbook” Says White Girls Shouldn’t Dress As Moana For Halloween

Redbook magazine has officially come out against white girls dressing as Moana for Halloween. (You can check it out here)

The magazine says that if your kid wants to trick-or-treat as one of these characters, you should, “think about using this Halloween as an opportunity to teach your kids about the importance of cultural sensitivity.”

And if your kids get upset, you should, “encourage them to take a step back and realize that they’re awash in privileges that the real Moanas and Tianas of the world will likely never see, because the world is full of racist [expletives].”

What do you think? Should Halloween costumes be race-blind?

