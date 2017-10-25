The Best And Worst Cities For Halloween

Halloween has become the second or third most popular holiday in this country, so it’s pretty prestigious to be known as the city that does Halloween the best. A new study by WalletHub ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best to worst place to celebrate Halloween.

The rankings are based on 18 different factors, including things like the price of Halloween party tickets, candy stores, pumpkin patches, the weather, and how good they are for trick-or-treating, based on the population density.

Houston ranked #40 overall, but was not the top city in Texas. That distinction belonged to Dallas (#35) while San Antonio (#43) and Austin (#49) rounded out the major cities of the state.

Top 10 cities: New York City Jersey City, New Jersey Santa Ana, California Las Vegas Anaheim, California Los Angeles Chicago Laredo, Texas San Diego Gilbert, Arizona. The 10 worst are: