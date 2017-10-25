The Dangers Of Buying World Series Tickets On Credit Card, But It’s Not What You Think

The Morning Mix got a phone call from Tim. He’s a HUGE Astros fan and so is his wife!

Without telling his wife, he opened up a new credit card so he could pay for World Series ticket. He says he didn’t tell her so she wouldn’t know and he could surprise her.

So when they won, Tim bought Astros World Series tickets and thought his wife would be super excited!

WRONG!!!

Tim’s wife wasn’t mad about how much the tickets were, but she was upset that Tim would spend that much money without asking her. She’s really upset Tim has a card she didn’t know about because they have always shared their funds. Now she thinks Tim has other secrets.

Tim just wants to know how to stop her from being a crazy chick and just be excited they are going to the game!

