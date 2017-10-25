The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Is Back Just In Time For The Holiday Season

Indulge in some retail therapy and give yourself a treat this holiday season. Christmas is getting closer and what better way to shop than at this signature fundraising event.

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is a one-stop giant pop-up shop featuring over 280 merchants, including 50 new ones. The annual event offers many unique items including home decor, food, clothing, toys, toiletries, novelties, ornaments, pottery, pewter, accessories and much more!

After 36 years, the Nutcracker Market has become a loyal tradition for many families and a fun must-have experience for first-time nutcracker market shoppers who are on the lookout for unique and meaningful gifts and who are ready to start the holiday season.

Give back this holiday season with your shopping.. proceeds from each admission and special event ticket that is purchased, plus 10% of all the merchandise bought, goes back to Houston Ballet Foundation.

The Nutcracker Market will be at NRG Center from November 9th until November 12th

To purchase discount tickets visit Randall’s and Ticketmaster.com

Listen to Mix 96.5 for your chance to win your way into this special event!