96 Second News: Astros NAIL-BITING Game 2 Win; Khloe Kardahashian’s Baby Gender Revealed

WHAT A GAME!

George Springer’s 2-run homer in the 11th inning gave the Astros a Game 2 win, and now the World Series is tied 1-1. The final score was 7-6 in last night’s nail-biting game, and the ‘Stros bring it on home to the Juice box for game 3, which is Friday and Lance McCullers will be pitching.

WHAT A GAME!!!! GO ASTROS!! #EarnHistory — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 26, 2017

**Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy, multiple sources exclusively confirm in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Us broke the news in late September that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is pregnant with her first child. Since learning that she has a baby on board, Kardashian has maintained her healthy lifestyle. “She’s hungrier than ever,” one insider tells Us, noting that Khloe opts for “smaller meals throughout the day” to stay on track with her diet while eating for two.

**Step Into The Wizarding World with These New Harry Potter Boots!

Now you can show your Hogwarts house pride with these limited-edition Harry Potter boots by Ineffable.

Each designed after one of the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. The boots come in their respective house color and feature the house crest on it. That’s not all: they also have 4 distinctive house qualities etched on the side.

They’re only being sold for a limited time.

@kaitybgood, do you have a place for some green leather boots? https://t.co/iOY3ZRczU9 — Wraith King (@rexaliquid) October 26, 2017

**Thrillist.com put together a list of the 33 Scariest Horror Villains of All Time, and Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” came in FIRST. Do you agree? Here’s how the rest of the top 10 rounded out:

1. Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974)

2. Margaret White . . . a.k.a. Carrie’s mom . . . from “Carrie” (1976)

3. The Thing from “The Thing” (1982)

4. Pazuzu from “The Exorcist” (1973) That’s the demon that possesses Linda Blair.

5. The Alien from “Alien” (1979)

6. The shark form “Jaws” (1975)

7. John Doe from “Seven”, played by Kevin Spacey (1995)

8. Norman Bates from “Psycho” (1960)

9. Annie Wilkes from “Misery” (1990)

10. Dr. Jack Griffin from “The Invisible Man” (1933)

**Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers on Halloween to People Who Dress Like Clowns

Scary clowns are HUGE right now, thanks to the movie “It“, and you know who’s loving it? Burger King . . . because they feel like it’s hurting Ronald McDonald and the McDonald’s brand. They’re SO happy about the scary clown trend that they just announced they’ll give you a free Whopper on Halloween if you come to some of their stores dressed as a clown.

They’re only officially doing it at five stores in Massachusetts, Florida, California, Texas, and Utah.

**There was a huge crowd in front of the Cullen Building at U of H on Tuesday when Ellen DeGeneres and her show were on campus looking to give away a pair of tickets to the world series.

She had three final groups change the words to “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” to tell her why they need to be given the tickets.

The finalists with the best costumes were narrowed down, and after singing their songs, Ellen declared UH students Damian Falcon, Tahj Bell, and Jesus Quiroga the winners of the World Series tickets.

I’m still thinking about the crowd at @UHouston. So amazing, we gotta go back soon. I ❤ Houston. https://t.co/qlrH3zHWsd — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

**Amazon has announced the upcoming launch of Amazon Key — a new service that allows couriers to deliver packages inside your house even when no one is home. According to the company, the delivery driver won’t be given an access code or key, instead, they will be able to open customers’ doors using cloud technology.

The service uses a kit that starts at $249.99, which includes an Amazon security camera, the Cloud Cam and a compatible smart lock. If the courier information and the barcode on your package match, the Cloud Cam starts recording and the courier unlocks the door with an app. Customers then get a notification accompanied with short video footage of the Amazon courier in your house.

The service will launch in 37 cities on November 8 for Prime members only, and also allows them to use it to let family, friends and other services into the customer’s home when needed.

Amazon Key’s aim is to provide safety for customers’ packages, that run the risk of being stolen when left outside on the sidewalk.

**A New High-Tech Mirror Only Shows Your Reflection If You Smile

A designer named Berk Ilhan just released a new MIRROR that only shows you your reflection if you’re SMILING. And it figures out if you are by using a camera and special facial recognition technology.

Berk says he designed it for cancer patients, since research has proven that smiling can help improve their lives, reduce their stress, and possibly even be one small factor in beating the disease. The mirror should be up on Kickstarter soon.

**A Woman Who Married Herself Admits…She’s Been Cheating on Herself

A woman named Sophie Tanner from Brighton, England married herself two years ago . . . she had a ceremony and everything. But she just admitted that now, she’s CHEATING on herself. She’s been getting-it-on with a dude for the past five months.

She says she’s not planning to divorce herself over the cheating.