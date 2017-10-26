A Woman Crashes A Wedding To Spy On Boyfriend, Ends Up In Brawl With The Bridesmaids

Wedding crashing requires a little finesse, but Shelby McDowell, 20, had none. According to CBS 6, McDowell crashed a wedding in Palm Coast, Florida because her boyfriend was invited and she wasn’t. She suspected he was cheating on her.

Shelby wore a wig and snuck into the wedding and she did see her boyfriend kissing another woman. She was so mad that she ran up and punched the woman, then she hid in the bathroom. The bridesmaids found her in there, pulled her out of the stall by her feet, and started beating her up. The cops came, and Shelby wound up getting arrested for battery.

After the story got out, Shelby contacted the local CBS station to tell them she did NOT punch the woman, she just threw a drink on her, and she wanted to apologize to the bride and groom.