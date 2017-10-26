A Woman Who Married Herself Admits She’s Been Cheating on Herself

She’s back! According to Metro, the woman who married herself is back in the news and she’s even more needy than before!!

A woman named Sophie Tanner from Brighton, England married herself two years ago ( she had a ceremony and everything). But she just admitted that now, she’s cheating on herself. She’s been getting-it-on with a dude for the past five months. She says she’s not planning to divorce herself over the cheating. After all, she is getting more attention and that’s really the point anyway, right?

We think Sophie should run for the Mayor of Crazytown. Would you vote for her?