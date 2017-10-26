A Woman Who Married Herself Admits She’s Been Cheating on Herself

Filed Under: beatcha, Crazy, The Morning MIX, woman who married herself is now cheating on herself

She’s back! According to Metro, the woman who married herself is back in the news and she’s even more needy than before!!

A woman named Sophie Tanner from Brighton, England married herself two years ago ( she had a ceremony and everything). But she just admitted that now, she’s cheating on herself. She’s been getting-it-on with a dude for the past five months. She says she’s not planning to divorce herself over the cheating. After all, she is getting more attention and that’s really the point anyway, right?

We think Sophie should run for the Mayor of Crazytown. Would you vote for her?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live