JJ Watt Will Throw Out The First Pitch At World Series Game 3

After everything #99 has done for this city over the last few months, this news couldn’t have made us happier to hear…

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt will throw out the first pitch at the World Series Astros/Dodgers game 3 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park despite his leg injury that has knocked him out for the rest of the football season.

And as much as the Astros heading to the World Series has done for this recovering city, we can’t forget JJ has raised over $30 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Game 3 will take place at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 7:20 p.m. with Lance McCullers pitching, and the roof closed.