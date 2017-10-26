JJ Watt Will Throw Out The First Pitch At World Series Game 3

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: baseball, game, Houston Astros, JJ Watt, Pitch, Texans, World Series
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After everything #99 has done for this city over the last few months, this news couldn’t have made us happier to hear…

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt will throw out the first pitch at the World Series Astros/Dodgers game 3 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park despite his leg injury that has knocked him out for the rest of the football season.

And as much as the Astros heading to the World Series has done for this recovering city, we can’t forget JJ has raised over $30 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Game 3 will take place at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 7:20 p.m. with Lance McCullers pitching, and the roof closed.

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live